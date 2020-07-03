VST Tillers gains as sales rise sequentially

VST Tillers Tractors rose 1.18% to Rs 1,410 after the company's total auto sales jumped 46.03% to 3,480 units in June 2020 from 2,383 units sold in May 2020.

The company's total sales, however, are down by 14.13% from 4,053 units sold in June 2019.

Power tillers sales fell 19.55% to 2,675 units while the total tractors units sold rose 10.58% to 805 units in June 2020 over June 2019.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors.

