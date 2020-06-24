Aksh Optifibre reports standalone net loss of Rs 237.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 27.13% to Rs 55.48 croreNet Loss of Aksh Optifibre reported to Rs 237.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.13% to Rs 55.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 247.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 28.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 52.72% to Rs 249.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 528.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales55.4876.14 -27 249.97528.73 -53 OPM %15.79-6.37 -8.6716.71 - PBDT3.70-11.83 LP 0.5167.40 -99 PBT-1.52-18.97 92 -16.6242.94 PL NP-237.82-10.62 -2139 -247.7328.14 PL
