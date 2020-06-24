S P Capital Financing consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 26.32% to Rs 0.48 crore

Net profit of S P Capital Financing declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.32% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.59% to Rs 2.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.480.382.482.5210.4218.428.477.940.050.080.220.210.050.080.220.210.040.050.160.15

