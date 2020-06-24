Tiaan Ayurvedic & Herbs standalone net profit declines 14.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 87.82% to Rs 3.09 croreNet profit of Tiaan Ayurvedic & Herbs declined 14.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 87.82% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.83% to Rs 19.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.0925.37 -88 19.1448.86 -61 OPM %20.062.88 -6.745.16 - PBDT0.630.73 -14 1.372.55 -46 PBT0.580.67 -13 1.132.33 -52 NP0.430.50 -14 0.841.75 -52
