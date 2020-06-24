Tiaan Ayurvedic & Herbs standalone net profit declines 14.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 87.82% to Rs 3.09 crore

Net profit of Tiaan Ayurvedic & Herbs declined 14.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 87.82% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.83% to Rs 19.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

