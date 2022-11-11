JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Outcome of board meeting of Advanced Enzyme Technologies
Business Standard

AksharChem (India) standalone net profit declines 69.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.42% to Rs 90.52 crore

Net profit of AksharChem (India) declined 69.09% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.42% to Rs 90.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 82.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales90.5282.73 9 OPM %6.068.96 -PBDT4.687.59 -38 PBT1.444.51 -68 NP0.983.17 -69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 14:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU