AksharChem (India) standalone net profit declines 69.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.42% to Rs 90.52 croreNet profit of AksharChem (India) declined 69.09% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.42% to Rs 90.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 82.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales90.5282.73 9 OPM %6.068.96 -PBDT4.687.59 -38 PBT1.444.51 -68 NP0.983.17 -69
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
