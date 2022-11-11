AksharChem (India) standalone net profit declines 69.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.42% to Rs 90.52 crore

Net profit of AksharChem (India) declined 69.09% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.42% to Rs 90.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 82.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.90.5282.736.068.964.687.591.444.510.983.17

