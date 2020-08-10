Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 213.99 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 117.01% to Rs 296.87 crore

Net Loss of Aban Offshore reported to Rs 213.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 386.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 117.01% to Rs 296.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 136.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.296.87136.8040.49-2.49-158.76-302.79-208.85-438.17-213.99-386.42

