Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 213.99 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7806.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Aban Offshore Ltd Spurts 4.96%
Aban Offshore Ltd Surges 5%, S&P BSE Energy index Gains 1.19%
Onward Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
ABans Enterprises standalone net profit rises 38.24% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 117.01% to Rs 296.87 croreNet Loss of Aban Offshore reported to Rs 213.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 386.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 117.01% to Rs 296.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 136.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales296.87136.80 117 OPM %40.49-2.49 -PBDT-158.76-302.79 48 PBT-208.85-438.17 52 NP-213.99-386.42 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU