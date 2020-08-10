JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

LKP Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 213.99 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 117.01% to Rs 296.87 crore

Net Loss of Aban Offshore reported to Rs 213.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 386.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 117.01% to Rs 296.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 136.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales296.87136.80 117 OPM %40.49-2.49 -PBDT-158.76-302.79 48 PBT-208.85-438.17 52 NP-213.99-386.42 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU