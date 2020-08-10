LKP Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.70% to Rs 18.11 croreNet profit of LKP Securities reported to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 10.70% to Rs 18.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales18.1116.36 11 OPM %12.705.56 -PBDT2.27-0.30 LP PBT1.96-1.02 LP NP1.37-1.16 LP
