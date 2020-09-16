Alankit consolidated net profit declines 13.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.42% to Rs 27.69 crore

Net profit of Alankit declined 13.75% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.42% to Rs 27.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.27.6933.1317.5216.815.135.964.124.732.763.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)