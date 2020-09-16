Alankit consolidated net profit declines 13.75% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.42% to Rs 27.69 croreNet profit of Alankit declined 13.75% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.42% to Rs 27.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.6933.13 -16 OPM %17.5216.81 -PBDT5.135.96 -14 PBT4.124.73 -13 NP2.763.20 -14
