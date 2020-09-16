Shervani Industrial Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 97.00% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 89.44% to Rs 4.57 crore

Net profit of Shervani Industrial Syndicate declined 97.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 89.44% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.5743.29 -89 OPM %6.5629.29 -PBDT0.4613.24 -97 PBT0.3113.07 -98 NP0.3110.33 -97

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 16:27 IST

