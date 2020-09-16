Shervani Industrial Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 97.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shervani Industrial Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 83.14% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Industrial Investment Trust standalone net profit declines 86.08% in the June 2020 quarter
Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 75.68% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 89.44% to Rs 4.57 croreNet profit of Shervani Industrial Syndicate declined 97.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 89.44% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.5743.29 -89 OPM %6.5629.29 -PBDT0.4613.24 -97 PBT0.3113.07 -98 NP0.3110.33 -97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU