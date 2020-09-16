Shervani Industrial Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 97.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 89.44% to Rs 4.57 crore

Net profit of Shervani Industrial Syndicate declined 97.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 89.44% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.5743.296.5629.290.4613.240.3113.070.3110.33

