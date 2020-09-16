Gujarat Natural Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises posts net loss of Rs 1,702.59 cr in Q4
Gujarat Petrosynthese reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Gujarat Petrosynthese reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Gujarat Poly Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Gujarat Terce Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 3.68% to Rs 1.69 croreNet Loss of Gujarat Natural Resources reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.68% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.691.63 4 OPM %-14.795.52 -PBDT-0.25-0.04 -525 PBT-1.14-0.94 -21 NP-1.14-4.07 72
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU