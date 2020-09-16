Alps Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.36 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 71.29% to Rs 26.25 croreNet Loss of Alps Industries reported to Rs 17.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 45.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.29% to Rs 26.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 91.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales26.2591.44 -71 OPM %-1.83-0.57 -PBDT-15.27-13.41 -14 PBT-17.37-20.27 14 NP-17.36-45.69 62
