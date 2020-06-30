JUST IN
Healthcare stocks edge lower

Capital Market 

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 139.87 points or 0.85% at 16322.8 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Fermenta Biotech Ltd (down 12.64%), Albert David Ltd (down 11.78%),Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 4.94%),Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 4.33%),Wockhardt Ltd (down 3.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.56%), Vivimed Labs Ltd (down 3.5%), Nectar Lifescience Ltd (down 3.14%), Take Solutions Ltd (down 2.76%), and Syngene International Ltd (down 2.54%).

On the other hand, Alembic Ltd (up 5.87%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 5.33%), and Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (up 5%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 153.01 or 0.44% at 35114.53.

The Nifty 50 index was up 63.7 points or 0.62% at 10376.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 21.57 points or 0.17% at 12452.87.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.25 points or 0.1% at 4322.53.

On BSE,1362 shares were trading in green, 1269 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

