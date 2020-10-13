Alembic Pharma gains as Rhizen Pharma, Curon sign deal for Tenalisib

-
ALSO READ
Rhizen Pharmaceuticals and Curon enter into a licensing deal for Tenalisib
Alembic Pharma soars after stellar Q4 results
Alembic Pharma Q4 net profit up 81 pc at Rs 224.63 cr
Alembic Pharma Q4 net profit up 81 pc to Rs 225 cr
Alembic Pharmaceuticals JV receives EIR for its Karakhadi formulations facility
-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gained 1.18% to Rs 950.70 after its Associate Company Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA (Rhizen) entered into an exclusive license agreement with Curon Biopharmaceutical for development and commercialization of Tenalisib.
Alembic Pharma in a regulatory filling made before market hours today announced that Rhizen has signed an exclusive agreement with Curon Biopharmaceutical for development and commercialization of Tenalisib, a Dual PI3K Delta and Gamma Inhibitor for Oncology in Greater China.
Under the terms of the agreement, Rhizen will receive an undisclosed upfront cash payment and is eligible to receive additional development and commercial milestone payments with an overall deal value of $149.5 million plus double-digit royalties on annual net sales of Tenalisib.
Rhizen Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. Curon Biopharmaceutical, founded in June 2018, is a biopharma company with facility in Shanghai focusing on developing next generation anti-cancer therapies.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU