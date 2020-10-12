Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 343.36 points or 4.17% at 7881.89 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 19.04%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 4.51%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 3.78%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.91%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.52%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.3%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.17%), NMDC Ltd (down 0.98%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.59%).

On the other hand, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.06%), turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 37.51 or 0.09% at 40547.

The Nifty 50 index was down 18.7 points or 0.16% at 11895.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 87.49 points or 0.58% at 14878.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 27.19 points or 0.55% at 4934.93.

On BSE,864 shares were trading in green, 1682 were trading in red and 174 were unchanged.

