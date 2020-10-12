Vedanta Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Future Retail Ltd and Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 October 2020.

Vedanta Ltd crashed 19.25% to Rs 98.6 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 78.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd tumbled 9.96% to Rs 74.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd lost 8.38% to Rs 499.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51711 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd fell 8.12% to Rs 71.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd shed 6.90% to Rs 112.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

