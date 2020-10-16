Alembic Pharma gets USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets

-
ALSO READ
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for ANDA Amantadine Hydrochloride Tablets
Alembic Pharma jumps after tentative USFDA nod for diabetes drug
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Treprostinil Injection
Granules spurts after USFDA nod for ADHD drug
-
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Symmetrel tablets, 100 mg, of Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced it has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) amantadine hydrochloride tablets, 100 mg.
Amantadine hydrochloride tablets are indicated for the prophylaxis and treatment of signs and symptoms of infection caused by various strains of influenza A virus. The drug is also indicated in the treatment of parkinsonism and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions.
Amantadine hydrochloride tablets, 100 mg have an estimated market size of $13 million for twelve months ending June 2020 according to IQVIA.
Alembic has a cumulative total of 132 ANDA approvals (114 final approvals and 18 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 0.14% to Rs 950 on BSE. The stock jumped 117.83% from its 52-week low of Rs 436.10 hit on 23 March 2020. The announcement was made during market hours today, 16 October 2020.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals reported a 145.80% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 292.73 crore on 41.4% rise in net sales to Rs 1,341.32 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU