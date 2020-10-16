Volumes soar at Voltas Ltd counter

Voltas Ltd clocked volume of 2.42 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 7.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33880 shares

Cyient Ltd, UPL Ltd, Bank of India, IFB Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 October 2020.

Voltas Ltd clocked volume of 2.42 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 7.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33880 shares. The stock gained 2.47% to Rs.689.00. Volumes stood at 20431 shares in the last session.

Cyient Ltd notched up volume of 1.8 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33822 shares. The stock rose 3.47% to Rs.379.00. Volumes stood at 35490 shares in the last session.

UPL Ltd saw volume of 3 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 92368 shares. The stock dropped 5.93% to Rs.476.40. Volumes stood at 1.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Bank of India saw volume of 8.51 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.62 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.51% to Rs.39.70. Volumes stood at 4.94 lakh shares in the last session.

IFB Industries Ltd clocked volume of 16970 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5734 shares. The stock gained 6.62% to Rs.696.85. Volumes stood at 6465 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)