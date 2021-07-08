Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for antidepressant drug

-
ALSO READ
Alembic Pharma rises after USFDA approval for antifungal drug
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA approval for depression treatment drug
Alembic Pharma rises after USFDA nod for orthostatic hypotension drug
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod on lurasidone hydrochloride tablets
Five drug makers collaborate for clinical trial of Molnupiravir
-
The drug maker said that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its ANDA for desipramine hydrochloride tablets USP, 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, and 150 mg.
The approved abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Norpramin tablets, 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, and 150 mg, of Validus Pharmaceuticals.
The drug is indicated for the treatment of depression. The tablets have an estimated market size of $7 million for twelve months ending March 2021 according to IQVIA.
Alembic has a cumulative total of 147 ANDA approvals (129 final approvals and 18 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit jumped 16.7% to Rs 237.41 crore on 6.1% increase in net sales to Rs 1,280.39 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
The scrip rose 0.32% to currently trade at Rs 988.70 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU