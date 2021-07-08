Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 29.72 points or 1.22% at 2470.62 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 5.41%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.99%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.98%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 4.54%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 3.65%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.32%), NLC India Ltd (up 3.14%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 2.95%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 2%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.66%).

On the other hand, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 5%), NHPC Ltd (down 0.19%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.17%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 26.08 or 0.05% at 53028.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 14.9 points or 0.09% at 15864.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 160.43 points or 0.62% at 25958.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.49 points or 0.36% at 8019.26.

On BSE,1791 shares were trading in green, 846 were trading in red and 84 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)