Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd continues to fall

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 750.8, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.03% on the day, quoting at 18022.6. The Sensex is at 60545.67, down 0.98%.Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd has eased around 5.53% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14094.25, down 1.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69473 shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.18 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

