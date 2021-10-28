NTPC Ltd stays slippery

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 139, down 1.63% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 60.69% in last one year as compared to a 54.42% rally in NIFTY and a 61.11% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 139, down 1.63% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.03% on the day, quoting at 18022.6. The Sensex is at 60545.67, down 0.98%.NTPC Ltd has lost around 1.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24184.85, down 1.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 126.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 236.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.19 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

