Business Standard

Tata Motors records marginal increase in Feb sales

Capital Market 

Tata Motors announced that ales in the domestic & international market for February 2023 stood at 79,705 units, compared to 77,733 units during February 2022, recording a growth of 2.5%.

The company's domestic sales stood at 78,006 units, recording a YoY growth of 6%.

Domestic sales include commercial vehicle sales of 35,144 units (YoY growth of 45) and passenger vehicle sales of 42,862 units (YoY growth of 7%).

Total commercial vehicles sales declined 3% to 36,565 units while passenger vehicle sales rose 7% to 43,140 units.

The company's electric vehicle sales (included in passenger vehicle sales) rose 81% to 5,318 units.

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 14:33 IST

