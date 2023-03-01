Lupin launches its new Regional Reference Laboratory in Hyderabad

Lupin announced today the launch of its new Regional Reference Laboratory in Hyderabad, Telangana.

This expansion of Lupin Diagnostics' network is part of the company's strategy to build and strengthen its presence in South India. This regional reference laboratory adds to Lupin Diagnostics' existing network of 380+ LupiMitra collection centers and 23 laboratories across India.

