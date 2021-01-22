Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Midodrine Hydrochloride Tablets

-
ALSO READ
Cadila Health gains after USFDA nod for Midodrine Hydrochloride tablets
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval to market Midodrine Hydrochloride Tablets
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA approval for testosterone gel
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives final USFDA approval for Timolol Maleate Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Gel Forming Solution
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Asenapine Sublingual Tablets
-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Midodrine Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), ProAmatine Tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg, of Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (Takeda). Midodrine Hydrochloride Tablets are indicated for the treatment of symptomatic orthostatic hypotension (OH).
Midodrine Hydrochloride Tablets USP 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 60 million for twelve months ending September 2020 according to IQVIA.
Alembic has a cumulative total of 138 ANDA approvals (120 final approvals and 18 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU