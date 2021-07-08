Rico Auto Industries acquires balance stake in Rico Investments

-
Rico Auto Industries has purchased 12,00,000 equity shares having a face value of Rs.10/- of its Subsidiary Company namely Rico Investments (RIL) from its existing shareholders at a price of Rs.10.00 per share.
After this purchase, the Company holds entire (100%) Equity Share Capital of RIL and consequently, RIL has now become a Wholly owned subsidiary of Rico Auto Industries.
