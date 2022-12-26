JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Tata Motors, Godrej Properties, PNB, Infibeam Avenues in focus
Business Standard

Alembic receives USFDA approval for Fulvestrant Injection

Capital Market 

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per SingleDose Prefilled Syringe.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Faslodex Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL), of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP. Fulvestrant Injection is an estrogen receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of breast cancer.

Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL, has an estimated market size of US$71 million for twelve months ending Sep 2022 according to IQVIA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 09:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU