Alembic receives USFDA approval for Fulvestrant Injection

-
ALSO READ
Zydus receives USFDA approval for Norepinephrine Bitartrate Injection
Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Estradiol Transdermal System
Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for Estradiol Transdermal system
Eugia Pharma receives USFDA approval for Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection
-
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Faslodex Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL), of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP. Fulvestrant Injection is an estrogen receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of breast cancer.
Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL, has an estimated market size of US$71 million for twelve months ending Sep 2022 according to IQVIA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU