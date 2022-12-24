JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Adani Ports announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary in Dubai
Business Standard

DCB Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Capital Market 

DCB Bank announced that CRISIL has reaffirmed and assigned various ratings of DCB Bank as under:

1) reaffirmed CRISIL A1+ rating on Rs 350 crore on Short Term Bank Facilities.

2) assigned its Credit Rating CRISIL AA-/Stable for the Basel III Complaint Tier II Bonds Programme of Rs 300 crore.

3) reaffirmed its Credit Rating CRISIL AA-/Stable for the Basel III Complaint Tier II Bonds Programme of Rs 150 crore.

4) reaffirmed CRISIL A1+ rating on the Short-Term Fixed Deposit Programme of the Bank.

5) reaffirmed CRISIL A1+ rating on Rs 500 crore Certificates of Deposit Programme of the Bank.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 11:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU