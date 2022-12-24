DCB Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

-
-
DCB Bank announced that CRISIL has reaffirmed and assigned various ratings of DCB Bank as under:
1) reaffirmed CRISIL A1+ rating on Rs 350 crore on Short Term Bank Facilities.
2) assigned its Credit Rating CRISIL AA-/Stable for the Basel III Complaint Tier II Bonds Programme of Rs 300 crore.
3) reaffirmed its Credit Rating CRISIL AA-/Stable for the Basel III Complaint Tier II Bonds Programme of Rs 150 crore.
4) reaffirmed CRISIL A1+ rating on the Short-Term Fixed Deposit Programme of the Bank.
5) reaffirmed CRISIL A1+ rating on Rs 500 crore Certificates of Deposit Programme of the Bank.
