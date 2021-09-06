Aleor Dermaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Metronidazole Gel

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that its joint venture Aleor Dermaceuticals (Aleor) has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Metronidazole Gel USP, 1%.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Metrogel Gel, 1%, of Galderma Laboratories LP (Galderma). Metronidazole Gel USP, 1% is indicated for Indicated for the topical treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea.

Aleor had previously received tentative approval for this ANDA.

Metronidazole Gel USP, 1% has an estimated market size of US$ 29 million for twelve months ending June 2021 according to IQVIA. Alembic has a cumulative total of 149 ANDA approvals (132 final approvals and 17 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

