Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit declines 32.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 39.52% to Rs 14.14 crore

Net profit of Alfa Ica (India) declined 32.73% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 39.52% to Rs 14.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.14.1423.385.305.180.760.990.500.730.370.55

