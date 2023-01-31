JUST IN
Business Standard

Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit declines 32.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 39.52% to Rs 14.14 crore

Net profit of Alfa Ica (India) declined 32.73% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 39.52% to Rs 14.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.1423.38 -40 OPM %5.305.18 -PBDT0.760.99 -23 PBT0.500.73 -32 NP0.370.55 -33

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:37 IST

