Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit declines 32.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 39.52% to Rs 14.14 croreNet profit of Alfa Ica (India) declined 32.73% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 39.52% to Rs 14.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.1423.38 -40 OPM %5.305.18 -PBDT0.760.99 -23 PBT0.500.73 -32 NP0.370.55 -33
