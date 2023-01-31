SRF consolidated net profit rises 1.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.66% to Rs 3369.27 crore

Net profit of SRF rose 1.06% to Rs 510.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 505.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.66% to Rs 3369.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3314.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3369.273314.1424.7426.60781.58862.67630.93730.28510.90505.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)