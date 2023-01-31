K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 69.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 52.16% to Rs 108.25 crore

Net profit of K.P. Energy rose 69.41% to Rs 11.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 52.16% to Rs 108.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 71.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.108.2571.1418.1618.5418.3212.1316.8210.7111.746.93

