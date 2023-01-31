K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 69.41% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 52.16% to Rs 108.25 crore

Net profit of K.P. Energy rose 69.41% to Rs 11.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 52.16% to Rs 108.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 71.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales108.2571.14 52 OPM %18.1618.54 -PBDT18.3212.13 51 PBT16.8210.71 57 NP11.746.93 69

Tue, January 31 2023. 07:36 IST

