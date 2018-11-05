Market Creators standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 24.07% to Rs 1.23 crore

Net profit of Market Creators rose 500.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 24.07% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1.231.62 -24 OPM %-8.1312.96 -PBDT0.130.07 86 PBT0.120.02 500 NP0.120.02 500

Mon, November 05 2018.

