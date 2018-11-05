Abirami Financial Services (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Abirami Financial Services (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Government to step in to take control of troubled IL&FS - TVs
Digitisation Leading To Higher HD Adoption In India
Hotstar appoints Sameer Kapoor as VP of agency ad sales
Sun TV jumps after good Q4 results
-
Reported sales nilAbirami Financial Services (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2018 and during the previous quarter ended September 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU