Alka Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.07 croreNet loss of Alka Securities reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 92.31% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.93% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.070.21 -67 0.180.29 -38 OPM %-14.29-23.81 --66.67-51.72 - PBDT-0.010.10 PL 0.060.17 -65 PBT-0.020.09 PL 0.010.13 -92 NP-0.020.09 PL 0.010.13 -92
