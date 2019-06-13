Alkali Manufacturers Demand Increase In Customs Duties On Caustic Soda and Soda Ash

The (AMAI) has sought a level playing field from the government by way of increase in customs duties on caustic and ash imports, a GST structure for electricity taxes, and the imposition of export duty on salt. The AMAI, which represents the Rs 26,000-crore alkali and chloro-vinyl industries employing two lakh people in India, has requested the Centre to increase customs duties on imports of caustic and soda ash. They also requested an increase in the custom duty of poly-vinyl chloride (PVC) from the current level of 7.5% to 12.5%, to partly offset the disadvantages suffered by domestic producers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)