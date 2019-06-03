Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 149.49% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 24.28% to Rs 1854.20 crore

Net profit of rose 149.49% to Rs 167.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 67.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.28% to Rs 1854.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1491.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.54% to Rs 760.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 630.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.94% to Rs 7357.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6401.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1854.201491.987357.196401.1712.676.9115.1515.76256.08121.181147.841069.01198.8180.85954.66925.98167.3667.08760.51630.94

