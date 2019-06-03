Titan Securities consolidated net profit declines 47.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.93% to Rs 17.56 crore

Net profit of declined 47.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.93% to Rs 17.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.83% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.28% to Rs 66.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

17.5615.8366.1761.1110.318.5313.3911.421.561.307.815.631.131.355.964.580.210.401.431.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)