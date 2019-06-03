JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Slides 4.57%
Business Standard

Titan Securities consolidated net profit declines 47.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.93% to Rs 17.56 crore

Net profit of Titan Securities declined 47.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.93% to Rs 17.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.83% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.28% to Rs 66.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales17.5615.83 11 66.1761.11 8 OPM %10.318.53 -13.3911.42 - PBDT1.561.30 20 7.815.63 39 PBT1.131.35 -16 5.964.58 30 NP0.210.40 -48 1.431.11 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 10:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU