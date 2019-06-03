Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pranavaditya Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.95 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Kandagiri Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Sambandam Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 2.43 croreNet loss of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills reported to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1029.63% to Rs 3.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.430 0 3.050.27 1030 OPM %-21.810 --21.97-1303.70 - PBDT-0.694.06 PL -1.13-3.87 71 PBT-1.013.79 PL -2.40-5.17 54 NP-1.014.60 PL -2.40-4.36 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU