Prima Agro consolidated net profit rises 83.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 8.22% to Rs 3.35 croreNet profit of Prima Agro rose 83.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.22% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.00% to Rs 2.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 84.83% to Rs 14.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 92.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.353.65 -8 14.0792.72 -85 OPM %16.423.01 -27.084.89 - PBDT0.740.24 208 4.164.76 -13 PBT0.710.15 373 3.534.06 -13 NP0.110.06 83 2.523.00 -16
