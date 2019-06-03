Prima Agro consolidated net profit rises 83.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 8.22% to Rs 3.35 crore

Net profit of rose 83.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.22% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.00% to Rs 2.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 84.83% to Rs 14.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 92.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

