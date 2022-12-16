Alkem Laboratories Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3055.65, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.32% in last one year as compared to a 8.2% rally in NIFTY and a 3.77% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3055.65, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 18378.7. The Sensex is at 61724.05, down 0.12%.Alkem Laboratories Ltd has eased around 2.4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12816.1, down 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19909 shares today, compared to the daily average of 73187 shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3055.3, down 0.24% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd tumbled 10.32% in last one year as compared to a 8.2% rally in NIFTY and a 3.77% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 36.48 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

