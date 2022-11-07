Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 57.14% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 63.28% to Rs 2.89 croreNet profit of Qgo Finance rose 57.14% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 63.28% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.891.77 63 OPM %82.7077.40 -PBDT0.530.34 56 PBT0.500.33 52 NP0.330.21 57
