Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 57.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 63.28% to Rs 2.89 crore

Net profit of Qgo Finance rose 57.14% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 63.28% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.891.7782.7077.400.530.340.500.330.330.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)