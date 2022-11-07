Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 18.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.69% to Rs 1854.54 crore

Net profit of Divi's Laboratories declined 18.61% to Rs 493.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 606.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.69% to Rs 1854.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1987.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1854.541987.5133.4941.16700.95836.97615.22759.62493.60606.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)