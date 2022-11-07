Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 18.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.69% to Rs 1854.54 croreNet profit of Divi's Laboratories declined 18.61% to Rs 493.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 606.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.69% to Rs 1854.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1987.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1854.541987.51 -7 OPM %33.4941.16 -PBDT700.95836.97 -16 PBT615.22759.62 -19 NP493.60606.46 -19
