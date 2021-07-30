All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers Increases 5.57% On Year In June

-
The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, released Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers. The All-India CPI-IW for June, 2021 increased by 1.1 points and stood at 121.7 (one hundred twenty-one and point seven). On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 0.91% with respect to previous month compared to an increase of 0.61% recorded between corresponding months a year ago.
The maximum upward pressure in current index came from Food & Beverages group contributing 0.72 percentage points to the total change. Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 5.57% compared to 5.24% for the previous month and 5.06% during the corresponding month a year before. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 5.61% against 5.26% of the previous month and 5.49% during the corresponding month a year ago.
