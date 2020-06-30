All-India House Price Index (HPI) contracts in Q4 of 2019-20

-
On an annual basis, the all-India HPI increases by 3.9% in Q4 of 2019-20The Reserve Bank released its quarterly house price index (HPI)1 (base: 2010-11=100) for Q4:2019-20, based on transaction level data received from housing registration authorities in ten major cities (viz., Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai).
The all-India HPI contracted by 0.2% on a sequential basis (q-o-q), largely due to decline in the house prices in Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Mumbai recorded the highest sequential rise.
On an annual basis (y-o-y), however, the all-India HPI increased by 3.9% in Q4 of 2019-20 from 3.0% in the previous quarter and 3.6% a year ago. It varied widely across cities and ranged from 22.6% (in Jaipur) to (-) 13.8% (in Kochi).
