Government of India Announces Sale Of Four Dated Securities For Rs 30,000 crore

The Government of India has announced the Sale (Re-issue) of four dated securities for Rs 30000 crore. These include 5.09 per cent Government Stock, 2022 for a notified amount of Rs 3,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, 5.79 per cent Government Stock, 2030 for a notified amount of Rs 18,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, GoI Floating Rate Bonds, 2033 for a notified amount of Rs 4,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, and 7.19 per cent Government Stock, 2060 for a notified amount of Rs 5,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore each against any one or more of the above securities. Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the stocks will be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

