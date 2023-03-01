All-India House Price Index Up 2.8% In Q3: RBI

The all-India house price index (HPI) rose 2.8 percent in the October-December quarter of 2022-23 as compared with 3.1 percent a year ago, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday. The RBI releases quarterly HPI based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in ten major cities. The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai. The movements in HPI during the third quarter of the current fiscal varied widely across the cities - ranging from a growth of 7.1 percent (Kochi) to a contraction of 9 percent (Jaipur). On a sequential (q-o-q) basis, all India HPI increased by 1.3 percent in Q3 of 2022-23 as Lucknow, Kolkata, and Jaipur recorded sequential contraction in the index, while it rose for the remaining cities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)