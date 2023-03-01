All-India House Price Index Up 2.8% In Q3: RBI

-
ALSO READ
US Market ends lower
Benchmarks trade with small losses; Dow Futures up 90 pts
Tilaknagar Industries launches a premium variant of Mansion House Brandy
International Travel House reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Market at day's high; Nifty above 17,000; VIX slides over 6%
-
The all-India house price index (HPI) rose 2.8 percent in the October-December quarter of 2022-23 as compared with 3.1 percent a year ago, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday. The RBI releases quarterly HPI based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in ten major cities. The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai. The movements in HPI during the third quarter of the current fiscal varied widely across the cities - ranging from a growth of 7.1 percent (Kochi) to a contraction of 9 percent (Jaipur). On a sequential (q-o-q) basis, all India HPI increased by 1.3 percent in Q3 of 2022-23 as Lucknow, Kolkata, and Jaipur recorded sequential contraction in the index, while it rose for the remaining cities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU