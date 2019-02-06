JUST IN
Nifty ends above 11,000 mark
Business Standard

Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit declines 17.97% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 25.49% to Rs 221.64 crore

Net profit of Trigyn Technologies declined 17.97% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.49% to Rs 221.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 176.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales221.64176.62 25 OPM %9.508.73 -PBDT20.1314.61 38 PBT19.8214.33 38 NP8.179.96 -18

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 16:05 IST

