JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Digjam Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit rises 32.26% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.41% to Rs 5.51 crore

Net profit of Oswal Green Tech rose 32.26% to Rs 15.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.515.13 7 OPM %-36.30-48.34 -PBDT20.6518.21 13 PBT20.1917.71 14 NP15.2511.53 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 14:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements