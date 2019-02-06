Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit rises 32.26% in the December 2018 quarter

-

Sales rise 7.41% to Rs 5.51 croreNet profit of Oswal Green Tech rose 32.26% to Rs 15.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.515.13 7 OPM %-36.30-48.34 -PBDT20.6518.21 13 PBT20.1917.71 14 NP15.2511.53 32
