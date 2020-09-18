Volumes jump at Essel Propack Ltd counter

Essel Propack Ltd saw volume of 89.67 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 33.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.65 lakh shares

Natco Pharma Ltd, AIA Engineering Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 September 2020.

Essel Propack Ltd saw volume of 89.67 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 33.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.65 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.87% to Rs.254.00. Volumes stood at 2.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd saw volume of 65.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 32.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.00 lakh shares. The stock increased 16.02% to Rs.897.15. Volumes stood at 1.97 lakh shares in the last session.

AIA Engineering Ltd registered volume of 3.83 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38709 shares. The stock rose 5.12% to Rs.1,850.00. Volumes stood at 29050 shares in the last session.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd saw volume of 18.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.51 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.91% to Rs.523.00. Volumes stood at 5.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd saw volume of 25.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.49 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.85% to Rs.301.95. Volumes stood at 3.44 lakh shares in the last session.

