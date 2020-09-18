Khandwala Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Bang Overseas Ltd, Vikas Wsp Ltd and Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 September 2020.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Bang Overseas Ltd, Vikas Wsp Ltd and Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 September 2020.

Khandwala Securities Ltd crashed 8.31% to Rs 8.5 at 14:11 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 310 shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd lost 7.95% to Rs 10.31. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1198 shares in the past one month.

Bang Overseas Ltd tumbled 7.84% to Rs 17.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1263 shares in the past one month.

Vikas Wsp Ltd plummeted 7.64% to Rs 5.44. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd fell 7.19% to Rs 43.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83558 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)